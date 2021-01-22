Right to Life Candlelight Vigil held

Katharine Schmiesing, 9, has a lamp lit by her father Kevin Schmiesing, both of Sidney, at the Right to Life Candlelight Vigil on the courtsquare on Thursday, Jan. 22. Roughly 100 people took part in walking around the Shelby County Courthouse. Keynote speakers at the vigil were Nathan and Mollie Verdier, both of Sidney, who are founders of Morgan’s Place Cemetery in Shelby County. The cemetery will be used for the humane burial of children who die in the womb prior to birth. The Verdiers recently testified in the successful passage of Senate Bill 27 which has been signed by the governor and requires humane burial of babies lost to abortion. Katharine is also the daughter of Anne K. Schmiesing.

Katharine Schmiesing, 9, has a lamp lit by her father Kevin Schmiesing, both of Sidney, at the Right to Life Candlelight Vigil on the courtsquare on Thursday, Jan. 22. Roughly 100 people took part in walking around the Shelby County Courthouse. Keynote speakers at the vigil were Nathan and Mollie Verdier, both of Sidney, who are founders of Morgan’s Place Cemetery in Shelby County. The cemetery will be used for the humane burial of children who die in the womb prior to birth. The Verdiers recently testified in the successful passage of Senate Bill 27 which has been signed by the governor and requires humane burial of babies lost to abortion. Katharine is also the daughter of Anne K. Schmiesing. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012321Abortion.jpg Katharine Schmiesing, 9, has a lamp lit by her father Kevin Schmiesing, both of Sidney, at the Right to Life Candlelight Vigil on the courtsquare on Thursday, Jan. 22. Roughly 100 people took part in walking around the Shelby County Courthouse. Keynote speakers at the vigil were Nathan and Mollie Verdier, both of Sidney, who are founders of Morgan’s Place Cemetery in Shelby County. The cemetery will be used for the humane burial of children who die in the womb prior to birth. The Verdiers recently testified in the successful passage of Senate Bill 27 which has been signed by the governor and requires humane burial of babies lost to abortion. Katharine is also the daughter of Anne K. Schmiesing. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News