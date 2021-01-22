SPD seek the public’s help

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department (SPD) and Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance from the public to find 12 at large individuals indicted on drugs charges.

All of these individuals have felony warrants for their arrest, stemming from drug trafficking and for violating a court order for not appearing in court.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, on Jan. 7, 2021, the SPD’s narcotics unit presented evidence to a Shelby County grand jury in regard to drug trafficking activity in the city of Sidney. Upon hearing evidence, the grand jury handed down indictments on 19 individuals on 58 counts of drug trafficking and drug possession. The drug trafficking charges included trafficking in fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, diazepam and other dangerous drugs.

The Shelby County grand jury also authorized the seizure of $3,300 in cash and two firearms. These indictments are a result of multiple investigations spanning numerous months.

“As of Jan. 7, approximately 12 of the 19 are still at large as listed in the Crime Stoppers bulletin,” Tangeman said in an email. “The Sidney Police Department remains proactive in its fight to combat drug trafficking in our city.”

Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.

Anyone with information on these individuals or drug activity is asked to contact the SPD at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 492-TIPS (8477).

