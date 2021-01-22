On the agendas

Shelby County Board of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold iys organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 27, at noon in the conference room. The regular meeting will follow.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports, financial reports and new business.

Sidney BOE

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 6 p.m. to approve the second resolution for the earned income tax and to act on the personnel items related to the expense reduction plan. The meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed on YouTube.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentations on the updates of the trap-neuter-return clinic and the Sidney Convention Center & Visitors Bureau.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to levy special assessments for the construction and repair of certain described sidewalks in the city of Sidney.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance to amend a section of the codified ordinances pertaining to the city investment and deposit policy.

It is expected for council to adopt seven resolutions, and they are:

• To declare the necessity for repair/replacement of certain curb and gutters in the city and requiring abutting property owners repair/replace the same;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a revolving loan fund administration agreement with the state of Ohio Development Services Agency;

• To accept the plat titled “County Fairgrounds replat;”

• To accept the plat titled “Lot 7155 replat;”

• To accept the appointment of Kenneth Jensen to the Zoning Board of Appeals;

• To accept the reappointment of Brad Oehlhof to the Stormwater Appeals Board;

• To accept the appointment of Adity A. Sakhalkar to the Sidney Planning Commission.

There will be a discussion on extending the Sidney Waterpark’s operations contract.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee and pending or imminent court action.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center located at 310 Davis Street.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic this meeting will be for members only, if you want to participate in the meeting please contact Bev Wren or Bruce Metz for a call in number. Items on the agenda include an ordinance establishing job classifications and rates for all village employees; resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract for professional services with Freytag And Associates Inc. for plan design for addition onto existing village utilities garage facility; administrative reports; department reports and an executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of property.

Fairlawn BOE

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District will old a special board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at the school. The board will hold a work session and no action will be taken.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will hold its organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. in the basement meeting room of the Shelby County Annex. Items on the agenda include the election of officers, outstanding term assignments, discussion about the proposed changes to the Articles of Incorporation, approval of surveys and the executive director’s report.

Sidney Compensation Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Compensation Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with commission members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to set salaries for the mayor and council members for terms beginning December 2021. In accordance with the Sidney City Charter, the commission is to meet every odd numbered year prior to March 1 to make determination of salaries for these elected officials.