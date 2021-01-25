Spherion Sidney to host virtual job fair

SIDNEY – A free online career fair on Wednesday will allow job seekers to connect with local companies, receive assistance on creating a resume and gain insight into improving their interviewing skills.

Spherion Sidney will host the Let’s Get to Work Sidney Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The virtual job fair will feature approximately 50 job openings at companies in Sidney and the surrounding areas.

“We can always fill more,” Megan Fullenkamp, a regional marketing coordinator for Spherion, said of the available job openings. “But for sure we have about 50 openings for our Sidney office.”

The Let’s Get to Work job fair is part of a national campaign by Spherion, which has more than 150 offices throughout the United States. However, offices will host events with a focus on jobs in their local communities.

Locally, 10 companies located in Sidney, Anna, Jackson Center and Piqua will be part of Spherion Sidney’s job fair. There are a variety of open positions the companies will look to fill including general labor, assembly positions, lift operators, order takers, production operators, loading positions and warehouse positions.

“I see a lot of people say there’s no jobs, but that’s not true at all,” Fullenkamp said. “We are overflowing with jobs.”

The jobs include starting salaries ranging from $11.25 to $22.50 an hour and some include benefits including paid time off and retention bonuses. The jobs generally are temp to hire positions, meaning workers are hired on a temporary basis but could become full-time employees.

“We’re just really excited to chat with people and get positions filled,” Fullenkamp said.

Job seekers can register for the Let’s Get to Work Sidney Job Fair by visiting http://bit.ly/SpherionJobFair2021. During the job fair they’ll be able to connect with employers and Spherion employees through web chats and video chats.

For anyone who can’t attend Wednesday’s job fair, Spherion Sidney will offer its resources at other times as well.

“If they miss a time frame, give us a call,” Fullenkamp said. “We can do everything over the phone, too. If somebody is busy and missed it, that is not an issue at all.”

For more information about Spherion Sidney and its services, visit http://applyohio.com/, call 937-419-4200, email sidneyoffice@spherion-schulte.com or visit the Spherion Sidney OH Facebook page.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

