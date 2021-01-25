SFD’s new medic goes into service

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ new 2020 Horton medic has been placed in service.

The city of Sidney received the medic in December 2020 and is now in service after members of Sidney Fire prepared it for use.

The medic is a four-wheel drive Ford truck chassis with a liquid spring suspension, which helps to improve patient ride and vehicle stability. The Horton medic also has airbag systems built into both the cab and patient compartment for the safety of the crew and the patient in the event of an accident. In addition, the Horton medic has an integrated child seat, allowing for the safe transportation of children.

“This medic unit is a great addition to the department’s fleet of current medics,” said a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Service. “The last new medic unit the Sidney Fire Department received was in 2007. The current fleet is comprised of medic units that were refurbished over the last 10 years. The patient compartments of the older medics were remounted to newer chassis over the years in an effort to ease financial burden. To further continue the cost savings efforts, portable equipment from the retired apparatus has been placed on the new medic rather than purchasing all new equipment. It is our hope that this new medic will serve the citizens of Sidney for many years to come.”