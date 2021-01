A large U.S. flag adorns the front of an old weather worn barn located along South Main Street in Minster on Sunday, Jan. 24. The barn is owned by Adam and Sara Suchland.

A large U.S. flag adorns the front of an old weather worn barn located along South Main Street in Minster on Sunday, Jan. 24. The barn is owned by Adam and Sara Suchland. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012621FlagBarnOld.jpg A large U.S. flag adorns the front of an old weather worn barn located along South Main Street in Minster on Sunday, Jan. 24. The barn is owned by Adam and Sara Suchland. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News