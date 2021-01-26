125 Years

January 26, 1896

An explosion of nitroglycerine occurred near St. Marys this morning, while it was being taken from Wapakoneta to St. Marys in a nitroglycerine wagon. The driver and the team of horses were killed and the wagon blown to pieces. The rumble from the explosion was heard as far as Kettlersville.

———

The regular monthly meeting of the Sidney anti-Saloon League will be held in thew United Presbyterian Church tomorrow evening. There will be reports of the state meeting by Rev. F.M. Myers who represented the Sidney League and Rev. T.L. Wiltsee who attended the meeting.

100 Years

January 26, 1921

Commissioner Dunson was before city council at its regular meeting last night relative to the putting up of lights about the court square about which there has been so much controversy. He said the commissioners are ready and willing to put in the posts at any time if the city will agree to pay the expense for the lights.

———

Clerk of Courts Albert Aselage received an official communication today from the Census Bureau in Washington, advising him that the official census of 1920 gave Shelby county a population of 25,923, a gain of about 1,300 in the past 10 years. The results show that many rural inhabitants have left the county, but the city of Sidney made a gain of almost 3,000.

———

Directors for the Shelby County Livestock Cooperative Association were elected at a meeting held Saturday in the common please court room of the court house. J.E. Swanders and W.J. Smith were elected for three year terms; H.O. Hagelberger and L.F. Warbington, two years; Frank Cowan, Frank Pfaadt, and Albert Wheaton, one year.

75 Years

January 26, 1946

Three appointments were announced today by Mayor W.W. Wheeler, two in the water works office and one on the civil service commission. Mrs. Mildred Boyer was reappointed as chief clerk and Miss Dorothy Unum was named assist clerk in the water works office. Rex Steinle was appointed to a four-year term on the civil service commission, joining Vade Potts and Lee Stockwell.

———

Frank C. Holloman, head of this district for the FBI and located in Cincinnati, was guest of honor at an elk dinner arranged last night by Sheriff Truman Pitts and his son, Gene Holloman was in Sidney yesterday on business.

50 Years

January 26, 1971

An Anna man was named chairman of the Shelby County Red Cross chapter by members of the board of trustees Monday night.

He is Dale Locker, teacher in Anna schools, who replaced Dan Helman who resigned as chapter chairman in November. Locker has been a member of the board since he was named blood program chairman in 1968.

———

Roger McGee, superintendent of the Sidney City schools, has been appointed to the Professional Rights and Responsibilities committee of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

McGee’s appointment was announced today by Dr. Paul Miller, president of the school administrator’s organization.

———

Appointment of Neal D. Clement, Tucson, Ariz., as administrator at Wilson Memorial Hospital, was formally announced today by George Burrey, president of the local hospital board of trustees.

The new administrator has been serving as assistant administrator at Carl Hayden Community Hospital in Tucson. Clement is expected to take over duties here Feb. 19.

25 Years

January 26, 1996

After a 2-1/2 year study matching the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s strength with community needs, the YMCA Board of Trustees unanimously voted at last night’s monthly meeting to launch a $2.2 million capital campaign, reports Don Goettemoeller, board president.

“The monies raised from this campaign will allow the Y to expand and strengthen its services. The membership growth and the community’s utilization of the YMCA facility dictates a list of vital expansion projects,” Goettemoeller said.

Ralph Keister, who is chairing the campaign, announced at the meeting that $475,000 has been pledged.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org