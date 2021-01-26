Council OKs two replat requests

SIDNEY — Two replat requests were approved by the Sidney City Council during its Monday night teleconference meeting.

The first replat resolution approved was that of Shelby County to replat 11 parcels to create one new lot at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Fair Road. The replat results in one new lot with 28.185 acres. It includes the dedication of 2.779 acres of the Fair Road right-of-way, which is currently a right-of-way easement.

When asked, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said she believes the reason for the replat was “just to clean up a multitude of parcels.”

The second replat resolution request approved was that of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of Mansfield Oil Co, for the approval of a replat of one lot to create two new lots. The property is located in the I-2, general industrial district, at 429 and 435 S. Vandemark Road. The property is currently developed with a fleet/contract gas station and a warehouse.

The replat results in two new lots, one with 0.850 acres (429 S. Vandemark Road) and the other with 1.488 acres. In addition, it includes the dedication of a small portion of right-of-way at the intersection of Vandemark Road and Campbell Road for future intersection improvements. Dulworth said the purpose of this replat is separate the lots in order to sell one of them.

Council also adopted six other resolutions Monday, and they are:

• To declare the necessity for repair/replacement of certain curb and gutters in Sidney and requiring abutting property owners to repair or replace the same.

Randy Magoto, Sidney engineering manager, told council the “resolution of necessity” is the first step of the 2021 curb and gutter program that will require property owners to make the repairs.

The total estimated curb and gutter needing repaired or replaced is 12,404 of linear feet at an estimated cost of $492,528. This estimated 12,404 linear feet, Magoto said, includes approximately 3,246 linear feet, which is driveway or adjacent to the driveway and therefore the responsibility of approximately 164 property owners.

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a revolving loan fund administration agreement with the state of Ohio Development Services Agency for three years. The previous agreement expired Dec. 31, 2020. The new agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, and expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

The purpose of the agreement is to maintain adequate program oversight and ensure communities understand and adhere to the terms of the agreement in conjunction with the administration of the Community Development Block Grant Revolving Load Fund.

• To accept the appointment of Kenneth Jensen to the Zoning Board of Appeals to fill the remaining unexpired term of Richard Sommer, to expire June 30, 2022.

• To accept the reappointment of Brad Oehlhof to the Stormwater Appeals Board for a five year term which will expire on Jan. 28, 2026.

• To accept the appointment of Adity A. Sakhalkar to the Sidney Planning Commission to fulfill the unexpired term of Heather Dunn which ends Oct. 1, 2022.

• To authorize Cundiff to apply for a grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s transportation alternatives program regarding the removal, renovation and relocation of a Pratt, through-truss, pin connected bridge from its current location on the abandoned portion of Children’s Home Road to Tawawa Park.

When completed, said Cundiff, the bridge would fill the gap in the recreational trail in Tawawa Park created by Tawawa Creek, allowing park visitors the opportunity to easily move from Meyer Meadow to Anderson’s Bottom Land without having to back track approximately two miles to get to the other side of the creek.

The engineer’s estimate for the project is $1,768,713.30, of which the city of Sidney would be responsible for 5% of the cost, or approximately $88,435,67. This amount does not include the costs for design and environmental studies that may be required. The city should receive notification of the grant award in spring 2021, with design to be completed prior to the receipt of the funds in 2024.

