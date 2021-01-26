Students named to Baldwin Wallace dean’s list

BEREA — Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.

Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.

Local students included:

• Kiris Marie Fox, of Sidney, a graduate of Anna High School majoring in arts management and entrepreneurship.

• Megan Jurosic, of New Knoxville, a graduate of New Knoxville High School majoring in sport management.

• Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen, a graduate of New Bremen High School majoring in accounting.