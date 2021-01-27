125 Years

January 27, 1896

Opening of court in the Purkepile murder case was delayed today by the absence of one juror who was granted permission by the judge to be away this morning to attend the funeral of his mother. Court which was set to open at 10:30 a.m., has not opened at 2:30 p.m.

———

There will be a meeting of the stockholders of the Sidney Driving Club Co. at the Wagner House Monday night to make arrangements for the spring races.

100 Years

January 27, 1921

A “Hoover Dinner” with the poor of Shelby County as “the invisible guests” will be held tomorrow evening in the Methodist Church. The price is $5 per plate with all proceeds going to the poor relief fund of the county. The committee in charge reports a large number of tickets sold and additional tickets may be secured from the committee tomorrow.

———

Father Fortman, of Holy Angels Church, was the speaker for the meeting of the Sidney Kiwanis club at its noon luncheon at the Wagner House. His talk was along the like of the rebuilding of humanity in our community, urging all to lend a helping hand in the current drive being made to aid the unfortunate and needy.

———

A Ford car driven by “Red” Zimpher, westbound on Court street, collided with a Nash car driven by a Dayton man, northbound on Main avenue at the southeast corner of the square at noon today. Both cars were badly damaged but no one was injured.

75 Years

January 27, 1946

Elmer Reser announced today the sale of his Reser’s Market, at 215 South Ohio avenue, and transfer of ownership to Don Subler, recently returned Navy veteran. Reser has operated the market since July of last year. Subler has been associated with the operation since his return from 21 months of service.

———

Dr. W.A. Schroer has announced plans to reopen his office in Fort Loramie to resume general practice of medicine and surgery on Feb. 1. He was recently discharged after serving 42 months with the Army medical service.

———

Anna’s offensive-minded cagers blasted their way back into a tie for first place with Holy Angels in the Shelby county league race last night on their home court by walloping Perry 60 to 20.

50 Years

January 27, 1971

Stockholders of the Citizens Baughman National Bank reelected 14 directors and were told of increases in assets, deposits and loans as well as earnings by President J. Lowell Fowble during their annual meeting Tuesday afternoon at the main office.

Reelected members of the board of directors are: J. Oliver Amos, Frank Baughman, Joseph B. Cook, J. Lowell Fowble, Lloyd Leininger, Frank H. Marshall, Walter Meranda, Leon Park, Herbert Schlater, P.E. Sheets, Joseph G. Wagner, Carl Wilkinson, Don R. Fogt, and Frank Zielsdorf.

25 Years

January 27, 1996

The Shelby County Pork Producers council Monday crowned Mollie Huelskamp as county pork industry queen and presented Roger Lentz with the Distinguished Service Award.

Mollie, 16, the daughter of Stephen and Jae Huelskamp of Sidney, was selected from three candidates based on poise, character and knowledge of the pork industry.

———

Jean Swiger faces an uncomfortable recovery, but you won’t hear her complain. She is just grateful to be alive without any signs of paralysis.

Swiger, who fractured a vertebrae in her neck in a Jan. 2 traffic accident, currently wears an elaborate halo device that is screwed into her head and attached to a vest hidden beneath her clothing.

“I am the luckiest woman alive,” she says matter-of-factly.

“I get goose bumps every time I think what might have happened if Sidney Police Officer Larry Hudson had not been there.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

