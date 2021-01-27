House fire quickly extinguished

Sidney firefighters remove a ladder from the Quint 3 fire engine while preparing to put out a house fire at 722 Clinton Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Smoke could be seen coming from out the front an back of the top floor of the house. Firefighters used the ladder to reach the top floor window on the front of the house.

