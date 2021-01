City of Sidney employee Zach Clark, of Anna, excavates a hole to expose part of a 6 inch cast iron water pipe that broke on Wilson Avenue near Park Street. The pipe broke on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and was expected to only take a few hours to fix.

City of Sidney employee Zach Clark, of Anna, excavates a hole to expose part of a 6 inch cast iron water pipe that broke on Wilson Avenue near Park Street. The pipe broke on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and was expected to only take a few hours to fix. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012821WaterMain.jpg City of Sidney employee Zach Clark, of Anna, excavates a hole to expose part of a 6 inch cast iron water pipe that broke on Wilson Avenue near Park Street. The pipe broke on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and was expected to only take a few hours to fix. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News