Findlay students awarded endowed scholarships

FINDLAY – Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Local students include:

• Cole Condon, of Versailles, was awarded the Marjorie M. McGranahan-Mildred F. McGranahan-Shafer-VanDorn-McGranahan Scholarship Endowment Fund

• Kelsey Meyer, of Anna, was awarded the TLB Foundation Christian Service Operating Scholarship Fund

• Caleb Schroer, of Sidney, was awarded the Tennyson Guyer Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund

• Riley Thobe, of New Bremen, was awarded the Angela Brown Scholarship Endowment Fund

• Maya Watercutter, of Minster, was awarded the Ronald C. Cable ‘64 Instrumental Music Scholarship Endowment Fund and Marjorie M. McGranahan-Mildred F. McGranahan-Shafer-VanDorn-McGranahan Scholarship Endowment Fund

• Lauren Wolters, of Minster, was awarded the Michael W. Murphy Scholarship Endowment Fund