Historic floor almost finished

Cecil Steele, left, of Sidney, brushes a layer of clear gloss polyurethane on the wood boards of the upstairs kitchen at Ross Historical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 27, as Richard Bailey, of Minster, peeks over a counter to see how Steele is doing. A first layer of polyurethane was applied to the newly exposed wood on Monday. The volunteers will wait a day and see if the floor needs a third coat. It was decided not to stain the floor to keep the wood its natural color. When the house was first built the the area was the living quarters for housekeepers before being turned into a kitchen. Originally a house the Ross Historical Center has also been used as a funeral home by 3 different companies. The building was built in 1902 and became the Ross Historical Center in 2000. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012821Floor.jpg Cecil Steele, left, of Sidney, brushes a layer of clear gloss polyurethane on the wood boards of the upstairs kitchen at Ross Historical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 27, as Richard Bailey, of Minster, peeks over a counter to see how Steele is doing. A first layer of polyurethane was applied to the newly exposed wood on Monday. The volunteers will wait a day and see if the floor needs a third coat. It was decided not to stain the floor to keep the wood its natural color. When the house was first built the the area was the living quarters for housekeepers before being turned into a kitchen. Originally a house the Ross Historical Center has also been used as a funeral home by 3 different companies. The building was built in 1902 and became the Ross Historical Center in 2000. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News