Three from Logan Co. arrested on felony drug charges

RUSSELLS POINT — Three residents of Logan County were arrested Tuesday evening on felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Russells Point, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Michael Driscol, 67, of Belle Center, Robert Smith, 30, and Dessie McCourt, 27, of Quincy, were each taken to the Logan County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Logan County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, Jan. 26, around 8 p.m. after Driscol failed to use a turn signal.

It was found that Smith, the front seat passenger, was wanted on a Shelby County probation violation warrant.

K9 Deputy Thor also responded and alerted to the driver’s side of the truck Driscol was driving. A probable cause search was then conducted on the vehicle and a glass pipe, with suspected drug residue, was found in the center console of the truck. Three other glass pipes, with burn marks and a white powder residual, were found and in a backpack near McCourt, who was riding in the back seat. Numerous items of suspected drug paraphernalia were found in the backpack.

According to the sheriff’s office, the four pipes and residue were consistent with methamphetamine use.

