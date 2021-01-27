Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:10 a.m.: school bus passing. A citation was issued for a school bus passing in the 18400 block of Johnston Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:09 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of West South Street in Botkins.

-9:04 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

TUESDAY

-10:25 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

Crashes

Julian Alexander Shiverdecker, 26, of Kettlersville, was cited with fail to obey traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:07 p.m.

Shiverdecker was traveling eastbound on state Route 119 near the intersection of state Route 29 when she failed to stop for the flashing red light and proceeded through and was hit by the northwest vehicle, driven by Tara Ann Berning, 21, of New Berman, which had the right of way. Berning’s vehicle came to a final stop in the intersection. Shiverdecker’s vehicle continued east, hit a mailbox at 9191 State Route 119 and then came to a final stop on the south side of the road after hitting a section of a wooden walkway of Patric’s Restaurant on state Route 29.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:16 to 10:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded two calls; one was for mutual aid and was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

