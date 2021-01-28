125 Years

January 28, 1896

The George H, Worch Lumber Co. began business yesterday at the plant of the Sidney Planning Mill, which was purchased several weeks ago. John A. Klipstine, of Chicago, is manager of the company.

———

The building of the new laundry at the infirmary was let yesterday to H.L. Loudenback for $1,793 except the painting and glazing, which was let to Lierman and Son for $106.

100 Years

January 28, 1921

D.L. Elsner, of Turtle Creek township, is one of 18 Buckeye corn growers to be honored this week for raising more that 100 bushels per acre on a 10-achre field during the past year. Elsner raised 100.45 bushels.

———

While there will be no cause for dyspepsia and less cause for conviviality at the Hoover Dinner at the M.E. Church tonight, it has struck a popular chord and the $5 tickets are selling on sight.

———

A new club, to be known as the Prima Nocte club, was organized last evening at the home of Miss Mabel Yost. Miss Pauline Anthony was elected president; Miss Anna Fitzgerald, vice president, and Miss Yost, secretary and treasurer.

75 Years

January 28, 1946

Mrs. Clifford Foster was named president of the Elliott Chapter, Thirty-seventh Division Mothers and Wives, when they held their election yesterday. Mrs. M.E/. Valentine was elected vice president; Mrs. O.W. Bensman, secretary; Mrs. John Gattes, assistant secretary, and Mrs. Elmer Brunner, treasurer.

———

A P-63 King Cobra plane is on display on the north side of the public square, brought to Sidney by the U.S. Army in connection with its recruiting program here. Armed with four 50 calibre machine guns, the plane has a speed of 525 miles per hour.

———

Fire completely destroyed the Milt Nichols farm home, an eight-room frame structure, south of Maplewood yesterday afternoon. The fire had apparently gained considerable headway before it was discovered. Neighbors were able to remove some of the household furnishings.

50 Years

January 28, 1971

The proposed evening meeting Kiwanis club for Sidney held its first pre-organizational session Wednesday evening at the Dugout restaurant in the Ohio building, and ended the meeting with a signed and paid membership of 33, eight more than necessary under Kiwanis International regulations for the formation of a new club.

The new club will hold its second pre-organizational meeting of Feb. 3, then will officially organize on Feb. 10.

———

VERSAILLES – A doctor who is retiring after 48 years of practice was honored at the Versailles Development Association’s annual meeting Wednesday night at Baltes Restaurant in Frenchtown. He is Dr. John E. Gillette.

He and his wife plan to travel including a trip to Scandinavia this summer. They also like living on their farm near the village so that they can indulge hobbies such as raising flowers, reading, woodworking, and just plain “relaxing.”

25 Years

January 28, 1996

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Paul McCartney took his first steps toward fame in cramped and dingy Liverpool clubs. Now some aspiring artists won’t have to.

McCartney officially opened The Liverpool Institute for the Performing Arts Tuesday, a $23 million college he helped found at his old high school.

The former Beatle will teach songwriting at the college.

———

A group of management employees is pursuing a possible purchase of the Sidney division of General Housewares Inc., which is slated for closing unless a buyer is found by early summer. Company officials report there are several other buyers for the foundry.

Ted Boerger, plant manager of General Housewares plant, is leading a management group that is considering making a bid to buy the foundry operation.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

