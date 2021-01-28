Huffman tecognizes ‘National School Choice Week’

COLUMBUS—Senate President Matt Huffman. R-Lima, introduced Senate Resolution 9, recognizing “National School Choice Week,” observed in Ohio from Jan. 24-30, 2021.

During “School Choice Week,” schools and organizations partner with families across the state and nation to help raise awareness of the K-12 education options available for children.

“This week highlights the importance of opportunity and reaffirms a parent’s right to choose the best educational option for their child,” said Huffman. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished in Ohio to help create solutions for Ohio’s schools and families.”

Huffman has long been an advocate and supporter of school choice, sponsoring several bills to advance school choice in Ohio, most recently in Senate Bill 89 and Senate Bill 199 during the 133rd General Assembly.