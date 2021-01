DAYTON – Shelby County students were among those who made the University of Dayton dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Among the students on the dean’s list were Isaiah M. Beaver, of Houston; Lindsay T. McEldowney, of Anna, who is studying occupational therapy; Madeline A. McEldowney, of Anna, who is studying health sciences; Travis C. Meyer, of Anna; Taylor E. Raterman, of Fort Loramie; and Colin D. Wuebker, of Anna.