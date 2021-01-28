New lights and a new look

A&E Home Services employees, left to right, Paul Wess, Ronald and Kennedy, both of Sidney, and Stephanie Brewer and Roy Horner, both of Port Jefferson, install new lighting fixtures inside the Beige Building located across from the Secretary’s Office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Working on Thursday, Jan. 28, they had to finish up the same day in time for people setting-up for the Shelby County Gun & Knife Show that is scheduled for Saturday and will run from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Besides new lighting ceiling panels have been installed giving the space a more finished look.

A&E Home Services employees, left to right, Paul Wess, Ronald and Kennedy, both of Sidney, and Stephanie Brewer and Roy Horner, both of Port Jefferson, install new lighting fixtures inside the Beige Building located across from the Secretary’s Office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Working on Thursday, Jan. 28, they had to finish up the same day in time for people setting-up for the Shelby County Gun & Knife Show that is scheduled for Saturday and will run from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Besides new lighting ceiling panels have been installed giving the space a more finished look. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012921BeigeBuilding.jpg A&E Home Services employees, left to right, Paul Wess, Ronald and Kennedy, both of Sidney, and Stephanie Brewer and Roy Horner, both of Port Jefferson, install new lighting fixtures inside the Beige Building located across from the Secretary’s Office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Working on Thursday, Jan. 28, they had to finish up the same day in time for people setting-up for the Shelby County Gun & Knife Show that is scheduled for Saturday and will run from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Besides new lighting ceiling panels have been installed giving the space a more finished look. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News