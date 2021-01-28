Clinton Avenue fire ruled ‘electrical in nature’

SIDNEY — The cause of the Clinton Avenue fire on Wednesday morning has been determined to be “electrical in nature,” according to the Sidney Fire Department investigation team.

Firefighters were dispatched to 722 Clinton Ave. on the report of a structure fire with people still inside on Wednesday, Jan. 27. at 9:06 a.m.

On arrival, firefighters found a two-story single-family home with smoke showing from the eaves. Firefighters entered the structure and completed a coordinated fire attack and search. Firefighters located the fire in a second floor bedroom, and extinguishment was completed within a couple minutes of arrival

Upon arrival Sidney Police confirmed all occupants were out of the residence that is owned by Amanda Freeman.

A Box Alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad. Mutual aid departments were cancelled due to the quick extinguishment of the fire.

During the fire off duty firefighters handled two medic calls.

Vectren was called to the scene to secure the gas and DP&L to secure the power.

The total loss to the property is estimated at $15,000 and to contents $5,000.

No injuries were reported by firefighters or civilians.