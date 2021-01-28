DeWine pushes back statewide curfew

SIDNEY – Ohio’s curfew has been pushed back one hour to 11 p.m. as a result of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday afternoon.

Ohio now has 2,829 hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Because the state has had seven consecutive days below 3,500 hospitalizations, DeWine pushed the curfew back one hour.

The state will look at the numbers again in two weeks, DeWine said, to potentially move to a midnight curfew or eliminate the curfew completely.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,239 cases of COVID-19 with 133 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. The county saw an increase of two hospitalizations and two deaths since last week.

There are 3,757 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 459 active cases – down from the 694 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 883,716 cases of COVID-19 with 45,786 hospitalizations, 6,644 intensive care admissions and 11,006 deaths.

During Thursday’s press conference, DeWine announced there were 5,432 new cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the state in the previous 24 hours. That’s below the 21-day average of 6,221 cases.

Ohio reported 256 new hospitalizations, which is up from the 21-day average of 253. There were 23 new ICU admissions, which is down from the 21-day average of 26. Ohio also reported 75 new deaths, which is up from the 21-day average of 74.

In Shelby County, 2,431 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination, which is 5% of the population and up 956 people since last week. Statewide, 716,017 people have been vaccinated, which is 6.13% of the population.

Vaccines are available for select populations including health care workers, EMS personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and people with certain medical conditions. This week vaccinations became available to Ohioans 75 and older, and next week Ohioans 70 and older will become eligible to receive a vaccine.

Local vaccine providers include Kroger Pharmacy (866-211-5320), the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (937-498-7249) and Wilson Health (937-498-2311).

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and http://www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org/.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.