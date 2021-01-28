Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:30 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at an apartment in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:46 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-4:08 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.

-1:02 p.m.: passing bad checks. Police received a report in the 100 block of West South Street a fraudulent check was attempted to be cashed.

-10:33 a.m.: violate protection order. A protection order was reported to have been violated.

Crashes

Sean Dean Ditchkus, 52, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:58 p.m.

Ditchkus was stopped facing the east behind another vehicle at the red light on state Route 47 at Stolle Avenue when he released the brake and his hit the rear of the vehicle driven by Kent A. Ennis, 39, of Urbana.

• Dustin Wachter, 39, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:54 a.m.

Wachter was backing out of a parking spot on Ohio Avenue when he failed to see and hit the stopped vehicle facing the south at a red light at Court Street that was driven by Richard Gray, 61, of Troy.

• Keondre Lloyd Stephens, 20, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:13 a.m.

Stephens was attempting to turn left from the westernmost driveway of Sidney High School when he turned into the pathway of the eastbound vehicle on Campbell Road that was driven by Deegan James Meyer, 17, of Fort Loramie, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:03 to 10:12 a.m.: medical call. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:30 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-9:13 a.m. to 9:50 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to six calls; one was for mutual aid.

-7:16 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

TUESDAY

-2:46 to 10:12 p.m.: medical call. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

