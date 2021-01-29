125 Years

January 29, 1896

Information has come to light on a great scheme to parallel the C.H & D. railroad between Lima and Cincinnati with an electric line. The proposal has gone beyond the talking stage. Leading New Your capitalists are said to be behind the project and the instructions given out are to push the line with all speed.

———

The commissioners of Shelby county and Champaign county were today examining the proposed Mosquito Creek ditch in Champaign county. The examination was with a view to determining the damages Champaign county should pay Shelby county. They could not agree. The Champaign county commissioners refuse to pay any damages for the increased flow of water the Mosquito ditching proposed will make in that creek in this county.

100 Years

January 29, 1921

H.N. Dickensheets will retire from the grocery business on Monday and will be succeeded by N.J. Crusey who has purchased the store and will assume charge of the business Monday morning. Mr. Dickensheets, one of the oldest grocerymen in Sidney, has operated the business in the same room for the past 19 years. Mr. Crusey formerly operated the News Stand which he sold recently.

———

The Phi Delta Kappa fraternity has taken over the former Business Girls home on South Main avenue and have established a chapter house. Plans are to use the second floor as a dormitory for those members from out of town working in Sidney. The house will be conducted on the same basis as college fraternity houses.

———

At a meeting last evening of landowners along the Murphy pike to discuss the kind of paving desired by the abutting property owners, concrete was adopted by a unanimous vote. The matter of rural police protection was also discussed, with another meeting planned for next Friday evening.

75 Years

January 29, 1946

Wilson Stockstill was elected president of the Parent-Teacher Association in the Sidney Public schools, according to the vote taken among the membership. R.J. White was named vice president; Mrs. Linus Rable, secretary; and Mrs. Granville Robinson, treasurer. The charter will be presented to the Sidney group in the council chamber of the city building Friday evening.

———

Ben Evans will serve as president of the Youth Canteen for the next three months, having been elected to that position last evening. Tom Brown was named vice president; Mary Jo Crusey, secretary; and Peggy Flinn, treasurer for the three-month period.

———

Wilson Lochard is announcing the reopening of his heating and air conditioning business at his home on South Dixie highway, handling principally repair work until a greater amount of heating equipment becomes available.

50 Years

January 29, 1971

RUSSIA – Mrs. Paul Magoto was named president of the St. Ann Rosary Altar Society at the meeting of the women of the St. Remy Parish, which was held Tuesday night in the Russia Community Center.

Mrs. Carl Gariety was elected vice president to serve for one year and will then become president. Mrs. Francis Monnier was elected treasurer with Mrs. Kermit Monnin elected to the fancy stand committee and Mrs. Leo Schieltz elected on the Civic Association committee.

———

Sidney High’s 1971 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow is senior Christine Lovette.

Selected for her performance in a written knowledge and attitude examination administered to senior girls on Dec. 1, Chris will receive a specially designed award from General Mills.

25 Years

January 29, 1996

The Shelby County Regional Planning commission Wednesday re-elected officers, approved a budget and learned about plans for a low-income apartment complex in Sidney.

Elected to serve another year in office were Thomas Burns, president; Don Holt, vice president; Mike Holthaus, treasurer; and Robert Anderson, secretary.

Jeff Beigel was appointed at-large member.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

