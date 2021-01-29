MMH launches capital campaign

SIDNEY — The Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter (MMH) is officially launching its capital campaign.

MMH will provide overnight and short-term emergency shelter for those in need in the Shelby County community. Clients will be connected with area services to help them receive permanent housing, counseling, job placements, and food/meal assistance, among other services.

The Alpha Community Center Board of Directors has been working on the project for multiple years.

“We have wanted to provide housing for clients needing this service for a long time. I am so grateful to our community for its support of the Alpha Community Center and this new project,” said Jan Geuy, director at the Alpha Community Center.

The future location of the MMH, 950 Childrens Home Road in Sidney, will be the site of the emergency shelter as well as the relocation of several other agencies including the Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Bridges Community Action Partnership offices. The Alpha Meals program, in partnership with the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen, will provide meals daily from the new facility. Due to the movement of these programs, a shuttle route will be added to pick up clients from a minimum of three different stops throughout Sidney.

Providing all of these services in one location will help streamline efforts for residents in the community and make it much easier for the agencies to collaborate on services being requested and how each agency can help.

The total cost of the new facility including the purchase of the property and facility renovations is approximately $1.3 million. A project fund has been created at the Community Foundation of Shelby County for the capital campaign. All donations can be made payable to the Community Foundation with a notation for the Mercy Mission House Fund.

The Mercy Mission House also announced the support of lead donors towards the capital campaign: Emerson, The Shelby County United Way and Airstream.

The Mercy Mission House is grateful to these lead donors for supporting the project and helping to provide the needed funds to kick start this effort.

“We are thankful to our lead donors who not only believe in the mission and see the need in our community but were willing to be the first to stand behind us in financial support of this effort. With the support of both lead corporate donors and anonymous donors, we are starting the capital campaign at 55% pledged towards the project. Renovations of the new facility can take place once we secure the remaining 45%,” said Emily Neu, Development chair.

“They say true change starts in your own community,” Neu said. “I am so proud to be from the Sidney/Shelby County area and to see how our community is supporting this effort to provide the most basic human need of shelter to our brothers and sisters during their time of need. God has a plan and we are just trying to get that plan in action.”

“Since the launch of 211 in Shelby County, we continued to see the top request of services in emergency housing and shelter,” said Scott Barr, president and CEO of the Shelby County United Way. “Having multiple organizations collaborating together in one location will provide a more positive and productive experience for our residents and ensure efficiency of operations. Providing programs that allow residents to move towards financial independence is critically important to the ongoing success of our county.”

To donate to this important project, visit the Community Foundation website www.commfoun.com, click “donate” and use the drop-down box to select Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter Fund.

Visit www.themercymissionhouse.com for more information. Any inquiries can be emailed to themercymissionhouse@gmail.com.