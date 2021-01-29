Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to start STEM & Robotics Club

SIDNEY — A grant from The Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, is allowing the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to start a STEM & Robotics Club titled “Level UP” for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“We are excited to offer this fun, creative, hands-on learning club to our list of ever growing programs” Membership & Program Director Jamie Crippin said. “We feel it is important to bring robotics and coding to young learners and sparking their interest in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. The grant from the Monarch Machine Tool Company enables us to offer this program at a reduced cost.”

The Level-UP Club will meet twice a month and each session will span two months, having a total of eight classes per session. Kids will enjoy hands-on-learning activities that allow them to apply technology, science, math, and engineering skills as they enjoy a 21st-century learning experience. Beyond science and engineering principles, a VEX Robotics project encourages creativity, teamwork, leadership and problem solving among groups.

This program will be taught by Brayden Langenkamp. Langenkamp is a graduate of The University of Dayton and holds a degree in elementary education. She has also been a part-time employee of the YMCA for over seven years.

The YMCA is hosting a free Level-UP Open House from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. The community is invited to stop by and learn more about the program, try some activities, and meet the instructor.