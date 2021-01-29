February kicks off Cans for Canines at animal shelter

SIDNEY — SCARF will be holding their Cans for Canines and Felines event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Shelby County Animal Shelter in Sidney.

The aluminum can drives are held on the second Saturday of every other month staring in February, with proceeds from the cans helping to fund the care of the dogs and cats housed at the shelter. No donation is too big or too small to help with their SCARF mission. For more information about this event and other ways to help, please visit www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com.