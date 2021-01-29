Chilling at the Ginn Grain Co.

A cat chills out at the Ginn Grain Co. on Friday, Jan. 29.

A cat chills out at the Ginn Grain Co. on Friday, Jan. 29. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN013021Cat1.jpg A cat chills out at the Ginn Grain Co. on Friday, Jan. 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN013021Cat2.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News