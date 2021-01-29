Shelby County schools to receive vaccinations the week of Feb. 22

SIDNEY – Shelby County school personnel are scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Feb. 22, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday afternoon.

The vaccination schedule for Ohio schools is split across four weeks, beginning the week of Feb. 1.

Schools in Shelby County and neighboring counties including Auglaize, Darke, Logan and Miami are scheduled to receive vaccinations the fourth week of the vaccination schedule. Champaign County schools are scheduled to receive vaccinations the third week, the week of Feb. 15.

DeWine is pushing for school employees to be vaccinated in February so that all of the state’s schools can resume in-person classes by March 1.