Police log

THURSDAY

-2:58 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was investigated.

WEDNESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: domestic violence. Police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

-5:53 p.m.: theft. The theft of silver and gold bars and coins, valued at $362, was reported in the 400 block of East Robinwood Street.

Crashes

Levi Nelson Allen, 19, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:05 p.m.

Allen attempted to back out of a parking spot and struck a stopped vehicle facing the west at a red light on West Poplar Street that was driven by Ashley M. Omberllo, 35, of Sidney.

• Jenny L. Warbington, 57, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking – passing to the right after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:43 a.m.

Warbington was traveling northbound in the 400 block of South Stolle Avenue and when she thought the vehicle in front of her, driven by Cheryl L. Chambers, 59, of Piqua, was slowing to turn left, she passed on the right as Chambers was turning right into the drive of 410 S. Stolle Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:51 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-3:58 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-4:52 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to a call.

-4;29 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

