125 Years

January 30, 1896

The jury in the Don Purkepile murder case, which retired shortly after 9 o’clock yesterday morning, remained in their room until 7:40 last night, when it was announced they were ready to report. They returned a verdict of guilty of murder in the second degree in the shooting of his wife at the county jail last April. The penalty is life imprisonment in the penitentiary.

———

M.A. Doorley, A.L. Wurstner, Will Mayer and Charles Crusey gave a dance in the hall of the Timeus building on the south side of the square last night. There were about 35 couples present, dancing to the music of the Sidney orchestra. The pleasure of the evening was added to by the serving of a lunch.

———

It is well known among the fashionable dressmakers that the balloon sleeves for the coming season’s gowns will be pneumatic. A delicate lining of silken rubber retains the air and the graceful outline of the sleeve is preserved by the pressure of the air. A tiny tube secreted in the waistband and a silver pump accompany the dress.

100 Years

January 30, 1921

Chief of Police O’Leary and Policeman Kreitzer dumped a lot of whiskey, raisin jack, ginger pepsin and the “still” apparatus that had been gathered in by them during the past few months, into the Miami river yesterday afternoon. Everything in the liquor line in the private room at the Mayor’s office was carried out and dumped into the river.

———

The clinic for crippled children to be held at the assembly room of the court house Thursday afternoon is entirely free. No treatments will be given but the children examined and suggestions made. The clinic is under the auspices of the Shelby County Board of Health.

———

E.H. Billings has sold his grocery and general store at Swanders to E.C. Killian, who assumed charge of the business this morning. Mr. Billing will continue in the huckster business.

75 Years

January 30, 1946

Lee Shield, former Sidney attorney and veteran of both the European and Pacific theatres of World War II, has been named an assistant attorney general, with assignment to the Columbus office. His appointment was announced today by Attorney General Hugh Jenkins. Shield was discharged from military service last week.

———

Arthur Frantz, of Frantz Brothers, general contractors, today announced the organization of the Sidney Ready Mix Concrete Co. For the present the new company will operate from the premises of the Sidney Washed Sand and Gravel Co., but by late spring Frantz expects to move into his own location at the end of the NYC switch tracks.

———

Wilson Memorial was one of a group of Miami Valley hospitals given the stamp of approval by the American College of Surgeons in its 1946 approved list released today by the group’s board of regents.

50 Years

January 30, 1971

Anna firemen were joined by members of the county Civil Defense fire unit in battling a stubborn blaze in sub-zero weather this morning at the Wallace Thomas home in Swanders.

The fire, the exact cause of which had not been pinpointed by firemen at the scene, appeared to center in the basement around a fireplace flue. Adding to the problem in fighting the fire, which was confined in the interior of the home, was a stiff wind that accompanied the two below zero temperature reading at the time.

———

Saturday night was a happy evening for every Shelby County League team that played – except Russia. Houston nudged the Raiders, 74-72, in the night’s only conference tilt. County teams swept to victory in three non-conference matchups. Fort Loramie overwhelmed New Bremen 88-52, Jackson Center dumped Belle Center 93-89, and Botkins edged Spencerville 66-63 in overtime.

Fort Loramie was not about to risk that number-one state ranking as it destroyed visiting New Bremen, 88-52. The Redskins’ 6-4 senior forward Randy Schafer once again took high-point honors as he pumped in 11 fielders and eight charity tosses for 30 markers.

25 Years

January 30, 1996

Barbara Frantz, director of child care services at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center has been invited by Gov. George V. Voinovich to serve as a member of the Day Care Advisory Council for the State of Ohio. The purpose of the council is to advise and assist the Ohio Department of Human services in the administration and development of child day care services.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-21.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org