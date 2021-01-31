Forecasted snow arrives

Snow falls around the Shelby County Courthouse on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 11 p.m..

People walk quickly towards their cars in the Kroger parking lot as a heavy snow begins to fall at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_0755.jpg People walk quickly towards their cars in the Kroger parking lot as a heavy snow begins to fall at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Snow falls on the BK Root Beer Stand on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 10:30 p.m..

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_0979.jpg Snow falls on the BK Root Beer Stand on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 10:30 p.m.. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Snow whips around a side entrance to the Shelby County Annex Building on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 11 p.m..

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_1161.jpg Snow whips around a side entrance to the Shelby County Annex Building on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 11 p.m.. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Snow falls around the Shelby County Courthouse on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 11 p.m..