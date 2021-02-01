A gift from the heart

“The Knotters” quilting club of Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney recently donated their handmade quilts to Wilson Health’s Hospice. The quilts will be given to new hospice patients. Pictured accepting the quilts, from left to right, is Wilson Health Chaplain Angela Barfield; Ohio Living Dorothy Love Residents Barb and Margaret of The Knotters Quilt Club; and Lori Puterbaugh, Independent Living Activities Coordinator.

“The Knotters” quilting club of Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney recently donated their handmade quilts to Wilson Health’s Hospice. The quilts will be given to new hospice patients. Pictured accepting the quilts, from left to right, is Wilson Health Chaplain Angela Barfield; Ohio Living Dorothy Love Residents Barb and Margaret of The Knotters Quilt Club; and Lori Puterbaugh, Independent Living Activities Coordinator. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/02/web1_QUILT.jpg “The Knotters” quilting club of Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney recently donated their handmade quilts to Wilson Health’s Hospice. The quilts will be given to new hospice patients. Pictured accepting the quilts, from left to right, is Wilson Health Chaplain Angela Barfield; Ohio Living Dorothy Love Residents Barb and Margaret of The Knotters Quilt Club; and Lori Puterbaugh, Independent Living Activities Coordinator. Courtesy photo