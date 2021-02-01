A man of snow

Abigail Danner, left to right, 9, rolls a new snowman head as her brother Cash Danner, 5, tries to help their neighbor Riley Ramirez, 8, all of Sidney, to keep the top of their snowman from continuing to disintegrate along Main Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 31. Abigail and Cash are the children of Josh Danner and Brianna Johnson. Riley is the daughter of Sarah and Andy Ramirez.

Abigail Danner, left to right, 9, rolls a new snowman head as her brother Cash Danner, 5, tries to help their neighbor Riley Ramirez, 8, all of Sidney, to keep the top of their snowman from continuing to disintegrate along Main Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 31. Abigail and Cash are the children of Josh Danner and Brianna Johnson. Riley is the daughter of Sarah and Andy Ramirez. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/02/web1_SDN020221Snowman.jpg Abigail Danner, left to right, 9, rolls a new snowman head as her brother Cash Danner, 5, tries to help their neighbor Riley Ramirez, 8, all of Sidney, to keep the top of their snowman from continuing to disintegrate along Main Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 31. Abigail and Cash are the children of Josh Danner and Brianna Johnson. Riley is the daughter of Sarah and Andy Ramirez. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News