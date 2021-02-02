Manchester appointed as chair of committee

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, was recently selected by Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) to serve as chair of the Families, Aging and Human Services Committee.

“I am grateful Speaker Cupp has appointed me to lead discussions on the complex issues facing Ohio’s families,” said Manchester. “It remains my priority to improve the quality of life for children, adults and seniors across our state.”

Manchester will also serve on the Health Committee and Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

Last General Assembly, Manchester sponsored foster care reform that was later signed into law. The bill addressed the needs of foster children in Ohio by modernizing the training and licensing process of foster caregivers.

House committees can be streamed live on www.ohiochannel.org.