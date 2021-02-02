Grand Lake Hospice reaches new level of national Veterans program

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Hospice has announced it is now a Level 2 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The progression to this new level demonstrates a high level of commitment to veteran-centric care in the community.

As a partner, Grand Lake Hospice is providing specialized care to veterans who are facing a serious illness. This includes a veteran-to-veteran volunteer program, training on conflict-specific medical and mental health concerns, and knowledge to assist Veterans in navigating VA benefits. Grand Lake Hospice recognizes veterans with a certificate of appreciation and a blanket. The Grand Lake Hospice staff is committed to caring and providing support to veteran patients and their families through their journey.

NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010 to address the growing need for veteran-centered care, especially as Veterans from different eras are aging and need access to veteran-centric palliative and hospice care. Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org.

To learn more about the programs and services Grand Lake Hospice offers, call 419-394-7434.