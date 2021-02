Alexis Burton, 8, and her father, Dustin Burton, of Sidney, enjoyed the snowfall which fell on the city Sunday, Jan. 31, by constructing an igloo. Alexis is also the daughter of Kelly Burton.

Alexis Burton, 8, and her father, Dustin Burton, of Sidney, enjoyed the snowfall which fell on the city Sunday, Jan. 31, by constructing an igloo. Alexis is also the daughter of Kelly Burton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/02/web1_igloo.jpg Alexis Burton, 8, and her father, Dustin Burton, of Sidney, enjoyed the snowfall which fell on the city Sunday, Jan. 31, by constructing an igloo. Alexis is also the daughter of Kelly Burton. Courtesy photo