125 Years

February 3, 1896

Dr. H.E. Beebe was in Columbus last night and appeared before the Senate committee on Medial Societies and Colleges in the interest of the Musgrove-Kimmell medial bill.

——-

The fox drive which was to have come off in Franklin and Dinsmore townships, east of Anna, on Saturday has been postponed until next Saturday.

100 Years

February 3, 1921

Green township voters approved both centralization and a bond issue of $85,000 for schools at the special election held yesterday. On the question of Centralization, the vote was 213 in favor, with 44 against, and on the bond issue, there were 203 in favor and 52 votes cast in the negative.

——-

The assembly room of the court house was filled to capacity this afternoon for the clinic for crippled children held by Dr. B.G. Chollett, of Toledo, under the auspices of the Shelby county board of health. Dr. Chollett was assisted by local physicians, the Visiting Nurses’ Association and the Red Cross.

75 Years

February 3, 1946

Four members were named for three-year terms on the board of trustees at Wilson Memorial Hospital at the annual meeting of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital association last evening. Re-elected were Eugene Fogt and William T. Amos with Lyman Allen and Lloyd Ruese named to replace Harry Oldham and Oscar Barringer, respectively, who had requested they be replaced.

——-

W.P. Dearing, of Indianapolis, Ind., will be the guest speaker when the teaching staff of the Sidney schools hold their annual Washington Day dinner in the dining room at the high school next week.

50 Years

February 3, 1971

The interest shown by Sidney’s business and professional men in the formation of an evening-meeting Kiwanis club drew praise Wednesday from Kiwanis Division 3-E Lt. Governor John Kirby of Indian Lake.

Kirby attended the second pre-organizational meeting of the new group, which will officially organize Feb. 10. At the meeting, the club signed its 37th member, and officials feel confident that the membership will reach 50 or more by organizational day.

——-

VERSAILLES – Rev. Lawrence Jackle, pastor of St. Denis Church, is new president of the Versailles Development Association (VDA). He was named Wednesday night at the re-organization meeting.

Other officers are James Paulus and Michael Johns, first and second vice presidents; Stewart Praekel, secretary, and William Custenborder, treasurer.

25 Years

February 3, 1996

A franchisee with 25 restaurants has purchased the Wendy’s restaurants in Sidney and Anna.

Abbey S Group, Inc., with principals John and Becki Stock, purchased the Wendy’s in Anna, Piqua, and Sidney from Wendy’s International as of December 26, 1995.

——-

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) – A charger jetliner carrying German tourists’ home from the Caribbean crashed into shark-infested waters off the Dominican Republic. There were no signs today that any of the 189 people aboard, including four children, has survived.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org