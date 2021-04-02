On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers, or virtually, and others welcome to also join virtually.

The board will discuss the following:

• 2021 Sidney Water Park rates

• The Kuther Road to Piqua trail study

• Brinkley Pavilion update

• Heritage Manor subdivision’s new park’s name.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be an Arbor Day proclamation. Council will also receive update presentations on the Dayton Port Authority, the Urban Forestry and the Consumer Confidence report.

There will be discussions on the parking issues a the Sidney Middle School and wastewater surcharge rates.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, April 19, 2021, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to prepare for imminent or pending court action.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will hold its regular meeting on Friday, April 9, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Anyone who would like to attend the meeting should email lwolters@westcondd,org for the link.