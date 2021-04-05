Hilliard man indicted on rape charge

SIDNEY – A Hilliard man was indicted on a rape charge by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday while others were indicted on charges of trafficking drugs, endangering children, pandering obscenity and fleeing law enforcement.

• Yahve Osman Karama, 21, of Hilliard, was indicted on a charge of rape, a first degree felony. Karama reportedly engaged in sexual conduct, by force, with a 16-year-old girl on Dec. 13.

• Devin M. Williams, 20, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, failure to comply with an order or signal of an officer, a third degree felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth degree felony, and assault, a fourth degree felony.

While fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle on March 27, Williams reportedly operated his vehicle in a manner that caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm by traveling at excessive speed, running multiple stop signs and driving recklessly. He reportedly had a loaded Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun in a backpack, within his reach, inside the vehicle.

Williams reportedly prepared ecstasy, Xanax, 20 to 27 grams of cocaine and 200 to 1,000 grams of marijuana for transport and distribution, knowing it was intended for sale or resale, in the vicinity of a school and in the presence of a juvenile. He also reportedly possessed oxycodone and bags and scales used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs of abuse.

Williams is accused of recklessly causing serious physical harm to Sidney Police Officer William Bradley Anderson while in the performance of his official duty.

• Jerry J. Avant, 26, at large, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a first degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, failure to comply with an order or signal of an officer, a first degree misdemeanor, and driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor.

Avant reportedly operated a motor vehicle upon a public road while being under suspension and eluded and fled from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle on March 27. He reportedly possessed oxycodone and 150 to 300 grams of methamphetamine. He also reportedly threw two bags of methamphetamine out of his car window during the pursuit to impair its availability as evidence.

• Tiffany M. Crim, 23, of Sidney, was indicted on two charges of endangering children and three charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each of which is a third degree felony. Crim reportedly tortured and cruelly abused a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old child by burning them with cigarettes and otherwise abusing them on Feb. 11. She also reportedly sold or offered to sell synthetic cannabinoid pharmacophore in the presence of juveniles on Dec. 28, Dec. 31 and Jan. 8.

• Justin Rigg, 38, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of an officer, a third degree felony. While fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle on March 30, Rigg reportedly operated his vehicle in a manner that caused a substantial risk of physical harm by traveling at excessive speeds, cutting across several lanes of traffic and running several stop signs and stop lights.

• Richard C. Crain, II, 36, of Sidney, was indicted on 10 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each of which is a fourth degree felony. Crain reportedly obtained and possessed nude pictures of minors between January and March.

• Ricardo Torres-Canchola, 35, of New Carlisle, was indicted on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony. Torres-Canchola reportedly trespassed in a residence March 9 on Lane Street in Port Jefferson when a resident was present or likely to be present.

• Christian M. Manor, 27, at large, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Manor reportedly failed to report for his sentencing in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on March 29. Manor was scheduled to appear for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony.

• Bryan L. Sims, 30, at large, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Sims reportedly failed to report to a status conference in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on March 25. Sims was scheduled to be in court on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony.

• Harley Freeman, 25, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, each a fifth degree felony. Freeman reportedly possessed methamphetamine, fentanyl and a baggie and container used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

• Nicholas John Strickmeyer, 35, of Cincinnati, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies. Strickmeyer reportedly possessed methamphetamine and bags used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on Feb. 2.

• Donnie Lynn McCoy, 37, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies. McCoy reportedly possessed fentanyl and syringes used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing fentanyl on March 26.

• Aaron L. Thobe, 36, of Celina, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. Thobe reportedly received and possessed a U-Haul car dolly he knew to be stolen on March 12.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

