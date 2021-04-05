Man sentenced to 8 months in prison

SIDNEY – A man was sentenced to eight months in prison on drug charges in Shelby County Common Pleas Court while two women were sentenced to jail.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Anthony Eugene Wooley, 28, who was in the Shelby County Jail, to eight months in prison on two charges of possession of drugs, each a fifth degree felony. He will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning at the same time, and was granted credit for 13 days served.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Wooley will serve up to three years of probation. He also must pay $419.02 in court costs.

In other actions:

• Geneva D. Ashcraft, 36, of Sidney, was sentenced to 45 days in the Shelby County Jail on a probation violation stemming from a charge of attempted obstructing justice, a first degree misdemeanor.

• Esta J. Stammen, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to three days in the Shelby County Jail and five years of probation on charges of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor.

As part of a plea deal, the first charge was reduced from aggravated vehicular assault, a third degree felony, and a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor, was dropped.

Along with her probation term and jail sentence, Stammen was ordered to complete a three day driver’s intervention program, was ordered to pay a $500 fine, had her driver’s license suspended for one year and was ordered to pay $330.52 in court costs.

• James Tuttle, 43, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years of probation on an amended charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony.

As part of a plea deal, the aggravated trafficking in drugs charge was reduced from a second degree felony to a third degree felony and charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, were dismissed by the state.

Along with probation, Tuttle was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility. Upon his release from WORTH or another correctional facility, he must obtain and maintain employment. He also must pay $530 in court costs and any supervision fees.

A blue Chevrolet truck was forfeited to the city of Sidney.

• Jennifer L. Huston, 47, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation on two charges of selling dangerous drugs, both of which are fourth degree felonies. As part of a plea deal, two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth degree felonies, were dropped.

Along with probation, Huston was order to obtain her GED diploma, she must be accepted into and successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility, and she must pay $674.22 in court costs and any supervision fees.

• Cortney A. O’Leary, 35, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both of which are fourth degree felonies. As part of a plea deal, a charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, was dropped.

Along with probation, O’Leary was ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and the Vivitrol Program if appropriate. She also was ordered to pay $460.14 in court costs and any supervision fees.

• Alexis Cecil, 21, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation on an amended charge of counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony. Cecil previously was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Feb. 5.

Along with probation, Cecil was ordered to successfully complete a mental health assessment and counseling, pay $1,037.13 in restitution to Sidney Foodmart and pay $417.82 in court costs and any supervision fees.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

