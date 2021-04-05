Commissioners approve sale of former animal shelter

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners accepted a bid for the sale of the former animal shelter and awarded bids for road and bridge projects during the month of March.

The commissioners accepted a bid of $30,000 from Lynda Lukey and Ashlie Moran for the sale of the old animal shelter at 1100 Clem Road, Sidney, on March 25.

The commissioners opened six bids for the County Road 25A improvement project on March 11 and on March 16 awarded the contract to Spearman Brothers, Inc. The contract amount is $370,847.

They opened one bid for the 2021 resurfacing program on March 11 and on March 16 awarded the contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. The contract amount is $939,308.20.

They opened two bids for the Fort Loramie Swanders Road bridge replacement project on March 18 and on March 23 awarded the contract to Carr Concrete. The contract amount is $55,913.

For the 2021 road maintenance program, the commissioners opened one quotation for the furnishing of asphalt materials from Barrett Paving Materials, Inc.; opened four quotations for the furnishing of bituminous emulsion materials from Terry Asphalt Materials, Asphalt Materials, Inc., Marathon Petroleum Co. and K-Tech Specialty Coatings; and opened two quotations for the furnishing of aggregate materials from Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. and Duff Quarry on March 18. They accepted all the submitted quotations on March 23.

The commissioners authorized advertising for bids for the Schlater Road bridge project on March 30. Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. April 22.

The commissioners entered into an agreement with the village of Botkins for the Shelby County Building Department to furnish plan review and site inspection services and to exercise enforcement authority for commercial buildings in Botkins on March 2.

They approved the petition for annexation of 1.826 acres to the village of Botkins as petitioned by Cory R. and Emily A. Eisenhardt on March 4. They denied a petition to vacate Betty Street and Wanda Street in Clinton Township.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $470,558.49 on March 4, expenditures totaling $588,452.52 on March 11 and expenditures totaling $21,724,348.04 on March 18.

They transferred $169,699.22 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and $169,699.21 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund on March 23.