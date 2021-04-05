YMCA campaign giving hope to community

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA wrapped up a successful two-week public portion of their 2020 Community Partners Campaign, “Open Your Heart and Give Hope,” led by co-chairs Dan McMahon (ProPlastics) and Chris North (Shelby County Veteran Service Commission) on Thursday, March 25.

“We are so pleased that the public campaign reached over 100 percent of our goal, finishing at $31,000, with gifts still continuing to come in,” said McMahon. “Chris and I challenged the campaigners to reach beyond the set goal this year and with the generous support of our community, they did just that.”

Fifty-eight campaigners on 15 teams comprised this year’s volunteer campaign team, led by captains Craig Albers, Nathan Burns, John Cianciolo, Jamie Crippin, Bridget Davis, Tori Faulder, Pam Fultz, Duane Gaier, Dan McMahon, Chris North, Karen Potts, Beth Roe, Susan Shaffer, Chad Sollmann and Tyler White.

“I’m very proud of all the volunteers,” said North. “They all believed in the mission of the Y and helped share with others why the YMCA is a vital service to so many in our community.”

This year’s goal was $28,000 for the public portion of the total $115,000 campaign goal. Campaign funds support the over $250,000 annually that the Y provides in financial assistance, including assistance to over 70% of the children in the Y’s Child Development center, and programs assisting community members with cancer and Parkinson’s.

“We look forward to finishing the annual campaign strong with our major gifts division up next,” said Y CEO David O’Leary. “Our organization is truly blessed to have the generous support of our community members and businesses.”

To learn more about the Y’s Community Partners Campaign or Mission Partners program, or to make a gift, visit www.sidney-ymca.org/give or call 937-492-9134.