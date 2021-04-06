Grass fires keep firefighters rolling

Lockington Volunteer Fire Department’s grass truck works at the scene of a field fire on North Hardin Road between state Route 66 and Miami-Shelby Road on Monday afternoon. Piqua, Lockington and Covington fire departments responded to the fire that burned several acres of corn stubble and brush. At the same time, Troy and Casstown fire departments battled a small grass fire on Piqua-Troy Road.

