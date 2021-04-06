Enjoying nature

Matthew Wisniewski, left, 3, throws a rock into Tawawa Creek as his brother, Logan Wisniewski, 5, both of Sidney, watches in Tawawa Park on Tuesday, April 6. The brothers were exploring the park with their mother, Megan Wisniewski. They are also the children of Nathan Wisniewski.

Matthew Wisniewski, left, 3, throws a rock into Tawawa Creek as his brother, Logan Wisniewski, 5, both of Sidney, watches in Tawawa Park on Tuesday, April 6. The brothers were exploring the park with their mother, Megan Wisniewski. They are also the children of Nathan Wisniewski. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN040721RockToss.jpg Matthew Wisniewski, left, 3, throws a rock into Tawawa Creek as his brother, Logan Wisniewski, 5, both of Sidney, watches in Tawawa Park on Tuesday, April 6. The brothers were exploring the park with their mother, Megan Wisniewski. They are also the children of Nathan Wisniewski. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News