Some friendly competition

Jim Faulder, left, of DeGraff, and Bob Smith, of Minster, take part in a Lake Loramie fishing tournament on Tuesday, April 6. The fishing tournament was organized by Smith who holds a fishing tournament that meets at the Luthman boat ramp every Tuesday. The tournament runs from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m..

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

