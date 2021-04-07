Some friendly competition

Jim Faulder, left, of DeGraff, and Bob Smith, of Minster, take part in a Lake Loramie fishing tournament on Tuesday, April 6. The fishing tournament was organized by Smith who holds a fishing tournament that meets at the Luthman boat ramp every Tuesday. The tournament runs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m..
