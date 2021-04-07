Police log

TUESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue.

-7:30 p.m.: contempt. Michael Elliott, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:08 p.m.: warrant. Darrel Wayne Allen, 36, of New Knoxville, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:15 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police are investigating a counterfeiting report at Chilly Jillys of South Ohio Avenue.

-5:42 a.m.: probation violation. Charity L. Turner, 40, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Crashes

Andrea L. Lohrber, 35, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:09 p.m.

Lohrber was traveling was westbound on Constitution Avenue when her vehicle’s passenger’s side mirror hit the driver’s side mirror on the vehicle parked in front of 1132 Constitution Ave. that is owned by Gary W. Hawkins, of Sidney.

• Danny B. New, 71, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:57 a.m.

New was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he failed to stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Josie L. Broaddrick, 21, of Sidney. The collision then caused Broddrick’s vehicle to hit the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Lola Namoi Heintz, 83, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-9:40 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-10:12 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted public assistance.

-9:33 a.m. to 9:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls; one call is for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

