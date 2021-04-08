125 years

April 8, 1896

Misses Alma Hall and Craig Hendershott will open a kindergarten school in the examination room in the basement of the courthouse next Monday.

———

The oil well at Anna has been abandoned again until 4 ½ inch tools and tubes can be secured. It is now about 518 feet deep, and to get this deep have had to use two sizes of tubes. The first, an eight-inch and the second a six-inch tube.

100 years

April 8, 1921

The Sidney Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority will be instituted in this city Saturday evening with 11 charter members. Eight members from the Union City chapter will be here to install the local group, with the initiation taking place in the home of Miss LaDonna Hoban, South Franklin Avenue.

———

The board of directors of the Shelby County Farm Bureau at their quarterly meeting yesterday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the turning of clocks ahead an hour during the coming summer months.

75 years

April 8, 1946

At their meeting yesterday, members of the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church named the following officers: elders – Carl Ackerman, William T. Amos, E.H. Billing, and Wallace McClure; trustees – Roy Blackston and Lloyd Ruese; deacons – Misses Mary Clancy, Annabel Fisher, and Ruth Wyatt.

———

Donald Brandt was named president of the Shelby County Dairy Service Cooperative association at the meeting of the group held last night in the cooperative extension office. W.R. Joslin, Sr., was named vice president, and Robert Henschen, secretary-treasurer. The officers along with Arthur Apple and Carl Davidson compose the executive committee.

50 years

April 8, 1971

NEW YORK – Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong’s condition improved slightly Friday, according to a spokesman at Beth Israel Hospital where the famous jazz trumpeter was being treated for a heart ailment. “But he’s still in intensive care and that’s not so good,” the spokesman said.

———

Julie Shellenberg, 17, junior at Lehman High School, was the only Sidney school pupil to receive a superior rating at the state science fair held in Columbus last Saturday. Using herself as a model she did a study on “Effects of Sleep Deprivation,” by keeping herself awake from 4:30 a.m. Feb. 23 to 6:30 p.m. March 2. That covered a period of 181 hours and 35 minutes.

25 years

April 8, 1996

Firefighters and helpful citizens were recognized by the Shelby County Firefighters Association at its 19th annual awards banquet on Feb. 29. Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Robert Guillozet was chosen as the Firefighter of the Year, Guillozet, a 14-year member of the Sidney Fire Department, came to Sidney from Russia, where he was fire chief.

———

Richard L. Scott, president and chief executive officer of Ferguson Construction Co., Sidney, will lead the Shelby County United Way 1996 fall fund-raising campaign, said Board of Trustees President Scott Hinsch Jr. and Charlotte Rehmert, Executive Director.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

