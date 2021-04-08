Shelby County to celebrate National County Government Month

SIDNEY – Shelby County will celebrate National County Government Month during the month of April to showcase how the county achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities.

The theme for this year’s celebration of National County Government Month is “Counties Matter,” demonstrating how counties help to improve people’s lives every day, especially for local government workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

New to this year’s National County Government Month celebration is National Association of Counties’ “I Love My County Because” art contest. This is an opportunity for children and young adults ages 18 and younger to create artwork during National County Government Month for National Association of Counties’s 2021-22 Counties Matter calendar. For a full list of eligibility criteria, rules and submission guidelines, visit www.naco.org/ncgm.

Throughout the month of April, Shelby County will use social media to showcase essential county programs and resources.

“County services are as varied as the elected officials serving in their various roles,” Commissioner Julie Ehemann said. “From the coroner, to the sheriff, to the engineer, Shelby County provides a multitude of services. Counties are responsible for funding the judicial system, county roads and bridges, children’s services, animal shelters and boards of elections among many others.”

Shelby County is one of the few counties that still operates a nursing home with its facility, Fairhaven.

“My experiences with the Family & Children First Council, the recycling center and Job & Family Services have demonstrated to me the wide range of areas where counties have an impact on their communities,” Commissioner Bob Guillozet said.

In other areas, Shelby County collaborates with other government entities and the private sector to fund the Sidney-Shelby Health Department, the Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership and the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.

“Shelby County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” Board Chair Tony Bornhorst said. “Our efforts combined with efforts of counties across the country are helping American communities respond to public health needs. I encourage all county residents to participate in National County Government Month outreach events to learn how the county can assist you and your loved ones.”

Since 1991 the National Association of Counties has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of counties.