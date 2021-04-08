Man killed in construction accident

MINSTER — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal construction equipment accident that happened Tuesday April 6, 2021.

The reported accident happened just of west of Minster, on Minster Fort Recovery Road, at 2:47 p.m. The operator of the equipment was Thomas Wendeln, 59, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the press release, the body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to be completed. There are no signs of foul play as this appears to be a tragic construction equipment accident. The incident remains under investigation. No further comment can be made at this time.

Assisting at the scene were the Minster Police Department, Minster Fire and EMS, and the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Hogenkamp Funeral Hme, Minster.